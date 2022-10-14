Hometown Local
Greenway mural project brings community together

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local artist and high school teacher Jon Murrill was selected by the city of Roanoke to paint two murals beneath the 13th Street bridge and beneath the 9th Street bridge, adjacent to the Roanoke Industrial Center.

On Here @ Home, we talked with him about the project and how the community came together to embrace it.

Watch the videos to see Murrill’s chat and more about the mural.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

