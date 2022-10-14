Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Here @ Home has tips for boosting retirement savings

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - According to a new survey from Clever Real Estate, Americans on average have just over $71,000 saved for retirement. There are ways you can boost those retirement funds. We look at those options in this Watching Your Wallet report.

We also sit down with Brian Bowen, Founder & President of Integrity Financial Planning, who talks to us about how much you should have, what it costs to get into a retirement community, and planning for that stage of life.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Williamson Road and Airport Road NW in Roanoke... 10.13.22
Two dead after Thursday morning crash on Williamson Road
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Police lights
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
The accident happened Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave in...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot
Former Bedford bus driver sentenced in 2021 DUI case
Murals Created Along Greenway
Greenway mural project brings community together
Artist Creates Murals Along Greenway
Artist Creates Murals Along Greenway
Murals Created Along Greenway
Murals Created Along Greenway
Radford City Schools
Radford City School District receives grant to improve school safety