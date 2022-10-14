Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

High mortgage rates affecting affordability for home buyers

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The federal home loan mortgage Corporation, Freddie Mac reported a 30-year fixed rate mortgage is now 6.9%. The highest rate since 2002.

Last year Simon Kinsinger was trying to buy his first home. He was pre-approved for a $200,000 mortgage with a 3.5% interest rate. But then decided not to buy a house.

“I hadn’t saved enough for the down payment. I wasn’t sure where I wanted to settle at that point. So, it was just not the time for me,” said Kinsinger.

Now, that he’s ready, the process is twice as hard. His budget is 60 thousand dollars less because of the higher interest.

“Which means that in order to keep the monthly payment around the same amount as it was back then,” explained Kinsinger. “I can only go to about 135k to 140k. So, there’s a big difference there for sure.”

Limiting the houses Kinsinger can purchase.

“So, it’s a lot less houses that are in that price range especially now with the markets the way they are,” added Kinsinger.

His realtor Jonathan Lazaro says the market has already shifted. Real estate agents have to work more to sell homes.

“You got to follow up more with people. Hey, what about this house? It’s taking a little bit longer for buyers,” said Lazaro.

It’s also affecting people selling their homes. Last year they were getting up to 20 thousand dollars above the asking price.

“But the houses are taking longer to sell. I mean 4 five days we are seeing houses on the market. 10 days. Sometimes even 30 days,” explained Lazaro.

Despite all this Kinsinger will keep trying to buy a home in Roanoke.

“Interest being where they’re at 7%. That’s a big difference and think about paying that for 30 years that’s big,” said Kinsinger. “But my hope is that interest rates will come back down, and I could always refinance.”

Lazaro says many people took the opportunity to refinance last year to take advantage of the low-interest rates.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Williamson Road and Airport Road NW in Roanoke... 10.13.22
Two dead after Thursday morning crash on Williamson Road
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Police lights
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
The accident happened Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave in...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Crash at Williamson Road and Airport Road NW in Roanoke... 10.13.22
Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash
FFE GOTW: Heritage At LCA Thursday Night
FFE GOTW: Heritage At LCA Thursday Night
Roanoke GO Outside Fest Begins Friday
WYW: Refresh Your Finances This Fall Season
Liberty University Students Raise Hurricane Ian Donations