High mortgage rates affecting affordability for home buyers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The federal home loan mortgage Corporation, Freddie Mac reported a 30-year fixed rate mortgage is now 6.9%. The highest rate since 2002.

Last year Simon Kinsinger was trying to buy his first home. He was pre-approved for a $200,000 mortgage with a 3.5% interest rate. But then decided not to buy a house.

“I hadn’t saved enough for the down payment. I wasn’t sure where I wanted to settle at that point. So, it was just not the time for me,” said Kinsinger.

Now, that he’s ready, the process is twice as hard. His budget is 60 thousand dollars less because of the higher interest.

“Which means that in order to keep the monthly payment around the same amount as it was back then,” explained Kinsinger. “I can only go to about 135k to 140k. So, there’s a big difference there for sure.”

Limiting the houses Kinsinger can purchase.

“So, it’s a lot less houses that are in that price range especially now with the markets the way they are,” added Kinsinger.

His realtor Jonathan Lazaro says the market has already shifted. Real estate agents have to work more to sell homes.

“You got to follow up more with people. Hey, what about this house? It’s taking a little bit longer for buyers,” said Lazaro.

It’s also affecting people selling their homes. Last year they were getting up to 20 thousand dollars above the asking price.

“But the houses are taking longer to sell. I mean 4 five days we are seeing houses on the market. 10 days. Sometimes even 30 days,” explained Lazaro.

Despite all this Kinsinger will keep trying to buy a home in Roanoke.

“Interest being where they’re at 7%. That’s a big difference and think about paying that for 30 years that’s big,” said Kinsinger. “But my hope is that interest rates will come back down, and I could always refinance.”

Lazaro says many people took the opportunity to refinance last year to take advantage of the low-interest rates.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.