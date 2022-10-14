Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Homeless Veterans Stand Down event set for Monday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down event is set for Monday, October 17 at the Salem Civic Center.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s a free day of food and support, as well as hope, understanding, and gratitude for those who served.

Watch the video to see organizer Hannah Jarrett (from Total Action for Progress) tell us all about it.

Available Services:

  • Employment opportunities
  • Benefits counseling
  • Legal counsel
  • Housing information
  • Health screenings
  • Community resource referrals
  • Hot meals
  • And more!

Transportation:

Shuttle service will be provided to and from the following locations on the day of the event:

  • PRRC (2124 Patriot Circle)
  • Salvation Army (724 Dale Ave. SE)
  • Rescue Mission (402 4th St. SE)
  • VA Medical Center (VAMC) (1970 Roanoke Blvd.)
  • Ram House Day Shelter (824 Campbell Ave. SW)

This event is sponsored by: Salem VA Medical Center, Total Action for Progress, the Department of Labor, and the Virginia Employment Commission.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Williamson Road and Airport Road NW in Roanoke... 10.13.22
Two dead after Thursday morning crash on Williamson Road
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Police lights
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
The accident happened Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave in...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Showers return by Sunday as our next cold front approaches.
Friday, October 14 - Weekend Outlook
LU Serve now initiative
Liberty University doing its part to help victims of Hurricane Ian
Homeless Veterans Stand Down Event Set for Monday
Homeless Veterans Stand Down Event Set for Monday
Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot
Former Bedford bus driver sentenced in 2021 DUI case