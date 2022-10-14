Homeless Veterans Stand Down event set for Monday

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down event is set for Monday, October 17 at the Salem Civic Center.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s a free day of food and support, as well as hope, understanding, and gratitude for those who served.

Watch the video to see organizer Hannah Jarrett (from Total Action for Progress) tell us all about it.

Available Services:

Employment opportunities

Benefits counseling

Legal counsel

Housing information

Health screenings

Community resource referrals

Hot meals

And more!

Transportation:

Shuttle service will be provided to and from the following locations on the day of the event:

PRRC (2124 Patriot Circle)

Salvation Army (724 Dale Ave. SE)

Rescue Mission (402 4th St. SE)

VA Medical Center (VAMC) (1970 Roanoke Blvd.)

Ram House Day Shelter (824 Campbell Ave. SW)

This event is sponsored by: Salem VA Medical Center, Total Action for Progress, the Department of Labor, and the Virginia Employment Commission.

