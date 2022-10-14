Liberty University doing its part to help victims of Hurricane Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University is doing its part to help victims of Hurricane Ian get the materials they need.

Members of the LU Serve Now initiative organized a donation truck in front of the Vine Center Friday, asking the public to donate items like bottled water, tarps, diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, and formula.

“Formula, diapers, those things are essential obviously because many of the flood waters that have been produced by the hurricane. They washed a lot of those items away, so they need those things for everyday living,” says Steven Gillum, Director of Liberty University’s LU Serve Now Initiative Program.

If you’d like to support victims of Hurricane Ian, drop off items at Thomas Road Baptist Church Sunday, October 16, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The supplies will be sent to Fort Myers, Florida, where local churches will help distribute them to residents in need.

