Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Liberty University doing its part to help victims of Hurricane Ian

LU Serve now initiative
LU Serve now initiative(wdbj)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University is doing its part to help victims of Hurricane Ian get the materials they need.

Members of the LU Serve Now initiative organized a donation truck in front of the Vine Center Friday, asking the public to donate items like bottled water, tarps, diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, and formula.

“Formula, diapers, those things are essential obviously because many of the flood waters that have been produced by the hurricane. They washed a lot of those items away, so they need those things for everyday living,” says Steven Gillum, Director of Liberty University’s LU Serve Now Initiative Program.

If you’d like to support victims of Hurricane Ian, drop off items at Thomas Road Baptist Church Sunday, October 16, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The supplies will be sent to Fort Myers, Florida, where local churches will help distribute them to residents in need.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Williamson Road and Airport Road NW in Roanoke... 10.13.22
Two dead after Thursday morning crash on Williamson Road
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Police lights
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
The accident happened Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave in...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Colors are quickly changing in Eagle Rock as seen during a float along the James River in...
This week’s fall foliage report - Oct 14-16
We'll see beautiful sunshine for most of the weekend with near peak colors in a lot of the area.
Friday Morning Weather Talk Live-10/14/22
Leaves are looking fantastic in the higher elevations
Fall Foliage Report October 14-16
A few showers are still possible as a front moves through followed by decreasing clouds.
Thursday Morning Weather Talk Live-10/13/22