Liberty University is paving the way for future engineers

By Bryan Womack
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University held a job fair for engineer students on Thursday as an initiative to help students find employment after graduation.

More than 100 companies from across the country came to Lynchburg for the event, hoping to entice students to come work for them.

Eco-manufacturing company Trex is one of the companies that attended. The Winchester-based company has been around for more than 25 years and they say they are looking for engineers that are focused on reshaping the earth from pollution.

“We are still looking for those hands on people who want to work in a plant, maybe a little more background in environmental. Someone with more ideas on how we can use more recycling materials into our products,” says Kassidy Benjamin, a Corporate Recruiter for Trex.

Each year the company recycles more than 800 million pounds of plastic from retailers across the U.S. The next job fair is scheduled for early 2023.

