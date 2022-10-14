Lynchburg city leaders excited for what Dearington Neighborhood Plan has in store

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dearington Neighborhood Plan has been in the works since 2019. At Tuesday night’s Lynchburg City Council meeting, it was unanimously approved to be adopted into the city’s comprehensive plan.

“The Dearington Neighborhood has a lot of history within it. The Dearington Neighborhood historically has faced some challenges, starting back with redlining shortly after its annexation into the city. As well as an experience in turbulence in 1961 when the city chose to close all pools instead of desegregating them,” said Rachel Frischeisen, planner for the city of Lynchburg.

The city has worked with Dearington residents for years on what they want to improve. The plan focuses on significant improvements to the neighborhood area but also Jefferson Park.

“The Dearington Neighborhood really the centerpiece of it is the Jefferson Park area. ...What started as a park plan, kind of grew into a neighborhood plan. ...Some of the features that are proposed in Jefferson Park include a neighborhood patio, we’ve got some pieces in there to acknowledge the history of Jefferson Park, as well as some active components such as a splash pad.”

Some of the other components across the area include trail connections, lighting and sidewalk improvements and potentially in the future having an indoor gym.

“Now that the plan is adopted, we can start moving forward to finding funding mechanisms for it. We have to get the plan adopted, reaffirm the vision of what the neighborhood wants and then we can go about implementing pieces over time. It will definitely be a long process, it won’t be overnight, we won’t be breaking ground on anything immediately.”

For more information on the Dearington Neighborhood Plan as a whole, you can find an outline here.

