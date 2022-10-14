Man charged with second-degree attempted murder for shooting at Lynchburg Buffalo Wild Wings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg police have charged a man with second-degree attempted murder for a shooting that occurred at Buffalo Wild Wings Thursday night.

Police say they responded at 8:21 p.m. to Buffalo Wild Wings located at 3812 Wards Rd for a report of shots fired.

911 callers reported a man shooting a gun in the parking lot of the restaurant. The callers provided a description of the man, who was leaving the scene on foot.

Police say they arrested 28-year-old Eric Miller on Wards Rd. Police found a handgun on Miller at the time of his arrest.

Miller was charged with assault, concealed weapon, concealed weapon while intoxicated, property damage, reckless handling of a firearm, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharge of a firearm in the city, and intoxication in public.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.