Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Man charged with second-degree attempted murder for shooting at Lynchburg Buffalo Wild Wings

A pair of handcuffs.
A pair of handcuffs.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg police have charged a man with second-degree attempted murder for a shooting that occurred at Buffalo Wild Wings Thursday night.

Police say they responded at 8:21 p.m. to Buffalo Wild Wings located at 3812 Wards Rd for a report of shots fired.

911 callers reported a man shooting a gun in the parking lot of the restaurant. The callers provided a description of the man, who was leaving the scene on foot.

Police say they arrested 28-year-old Eric Miller on Wards Rd. Police found a handgun on Miller at the time of his arrest.

Miller was charged with assault, concealed weapon, concealed weapon while intoxicated, property damage, reckless handling of a firearm, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharge of a firearm in the city, and intoxication in public.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Williamson Road and Airport Road NW in Roanoke... 10.13.22
Two dead after Thursday morning crash on Williamson Road
Police lights
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Collin Russell mugshot
Man sentenced to prison for killing of former deputy’s wife

Latest News

Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Karissa Dix, 22, of Danville, arrested on multiple charges Thursday including felony malicious...
Danville woman arrested in connection to vandalism at Anglers Park
We'll see beautiful sunshine for most of the weekend with near peak colors in a lot of the area.
Friday Morning Weather Talk Live-10/14/22
House fire on Forest Street in Martinsville... 10.14.22
Firefighters on scene of house fire in Martinsville