MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Adults need playtime, too, for better mental and emotional health

Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says grownups can benefit from board games and PlayDoh
Blogger Caitlyn Scaggs stopped by WDBJ7 with some playtime ideas
Blogger Caitlyn Scaggs stopped by WDBJ7 with some playtime ideas
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Time for recess! Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says adults need playtime, as much as children do.

“If you look up the definition of play you will find that most people agree it is active, produces enjoyment, and is intrinsically motivated. So, watching Netflix on our couch doesn’t count. It may be relaxing, but it’s not play,” says Scaggs. “When we play we take a break from productivity, allow ourselves to relax, and fuel our creativity. There is power in our ability to play!”

For some of us, it might be a bit of a challenge to carve out playtime, or even know how to start.

“One way to figure out a way to play is to reflect on what type of play you liked most as a child. Was it sports? A board game? Sensory play - like a sandbox or Play-Doh? Or, maybe you liked arts and crafts. As you consider the type of play you found most fun it gives a starting point for what to explore now,” says Scaggs.

She says Pinterest is a great resource for ideas if you loved arts and crafts as a child.

It’s not just about having fun, either.

“There are wonderful mental health benefits to playing! As we relax and take ourselves a little less seriously, we are able to recharge and refresh. Life can be so serious! Play helps us lighten up,” says Scaggs.

You can read more about what Scaggs calls “Intentional Play” in her blog, “Boldly Pursue” by clicking here.

