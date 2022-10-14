Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Piedmont Arts hosts its fifth annual Blues, Brews, and Stews event

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts is hosting their fifth annual Blues, Brews, and Stews event Friday night.

They will have craft beer and wine, Brunswick stew, and The Griffin Haley band will perform live blues music. A fire pit will also be going to keep people warm and to roast marshmallows on.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Gravely Lester Art Garden.

“This is a great event bringing the community together in our art garden, which has some permanent sculptures, and it’s also supporting local musicians and the arts,” said Heidi Pinkston, executive director of Piedmont Arts.

Admission is $20 and includes a Brunswick stew meal.

Ticket sales have ended online, but there will be limited tickets at the gate.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Williamson Road and Airport Road NW in Roanoke... 10.13.22
Two dead after Thursday morning crash on Williamson Road
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Police lights
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
The accident happened Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave in...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Crash at Williamson Road and Airport Road NW in Roanoke... 10.13.22
Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash
FFE GOTW: Heritage At LCA Thursday Night
FFE GOTW: Heritage At LCA Thursday Night
Roanoke GO Outside Fest Begins Friday
WYW: Refresh Your Finances This Fall Season
Liberty University Students Raise Hurricane Ian Donations