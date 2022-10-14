Piedmont Arts hosts its fifth annual Blues, Brews, and Stews event

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts is hosting their fifth annual Blues, Brews, and Stews event Friday night.

They will have craft beer and wine, Brunswick stew, and The Griffin Haley band will perform live blues music. A fire pit will also be going to keep people warm and to roast marshmallows on.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Gravely Lester Art Garden.

“This is a great event bringing the community together in our art garden, which has some permanent sculptures, and it’s also supporting local musicians and the arts,” said Heidi Pinkston, executive director of Piedmont Arts.

Admission is $20 and includes a Brunswick stew meal.

Ticket sales have ended online, but there will be limited tickets at the gate.

