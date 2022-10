RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded a grant to the Radford City School District to improve school safety.

The grant is totaled at $370,344.

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement regarding the grant:

“Keeping our children safe while they learn in the classroom is critical. The U.S. Department of Justice’s award of $370,344 to the Radford City School District will help. The grant money can be used for training to prevent school violence or technology that provides improvements in school security and safety.”

