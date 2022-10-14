Roanoke City Public Schools and Durham School Services are working to find solutions for ongoing bus delays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Durham School Services and Roanoke City Public School officials are working to come up with solutions to get kids to school on time.

The RCPS work transportation group is discussing possibly expanding walking zones and even outsourcing to other vendors to address the issue.

Durham has acknowledged the problem and said they are working to hire more drivers, but families and school officials are growing concerned as the delays carry on.

RCPS officials are concerned for the impact the delays are having on students’ education. Chief operations officer Chris Perkins explained how teachers are addressing the learning impacts.

“They’re creating times to get students into rigorous instruction to overcome any learning loss because of transportation,” Perkins said. “We know we cannot sustain that for longer than absolutely necessary.”

So far in this school year, an average number of 800 to 1,800 students are late to class. Those delays cost Durham School Services $14,200 in penalties in just the first nine days of the school year, August 23 to August 31, 2022

“That’s significant. We’re also now working on the true up for the September penalties for that and we’ll work with Durham to do that,” Perkins said. “They understand that.”

Durham officials attended Tuesday night’s school board meeting to hear concerns from RCPS. The transportation company’s general manager explained they are working to find solutions.

“We’ll keep doing what we’re doing, we keep hiring drivers, we keep looking at our operation plan to see how we can do things more efficiently,” Chester Smith said. “We work together as a team.”

Both RCPS and Durham have said its hard to recruit and retain bus drivers. But RCPS may be looking at other options to make sure students are getting to and from school on time.

“We need to see some substantial improvement and we do not want to give up programming,” Perkins said. “We do not want to change start and end times at school in order to do this. What we’re asking is our partners to step up and increase the recruitment and enhance the retention of their drivers.”

29 RCPS bus routes are doubled up. School officials told WDBJ7 the major delays happen when bus drivers call off on the double routes because that multiplies the bus driver shortage and can further delays students coming home from school.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.