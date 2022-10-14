Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Roanoke College presents ongoing research of “Genealogy of Slavery” project to the community

Much of the original construction of Roanoke College was completed by enslaved people in the...
Much of the original construction of Roanoke College was completed by enslaved people in the mid 1800s.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2019, students and staff in Roanoke College’s Center for Studying Structures of Race have been working on a research project to identify the history of enslaved people in southwest Virginia.

”The broader goal was to identify enslaved people that had an essential role in the construction and expansion of Roanoke College in the 1860s,” said Jesse Bucher, a professor at Roanoke College and director of the CSSR.

The research included identifying 2,500 names of enslaved people across the Roanoke Valley. Many who played a role in the original construction of Roanoke College. Thursday night, the CSSR presented their ongoing research in the “Genealogy of Slavery” project to the community.

”We can’t shy away from the past, we can’t shy away from uncomfortable truths, we have to own it and adapt from it. So I think knowing where our college comes from, knowing where this town comes from is vital for us to continue to progress, to continue to get bigger and better as we go on,” said Michele Eaves, a junior at Roanoke College.

The work doesn’t stop here though, the CSSR will continue to research and present their findings on the “Genealogy of Slavery” project as more history is uncovered. The next step is hearing feedback on what the community wants to see for a public art project that will be a memorial to the enslaved laborers.

For more information on the CSSR, you can find their website here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Albemarle Ave in Southwest Roanoke.
One person, dog dead after Southwest Roanoke duplex fire
Crash at Williamson Road and Airport Road NW in Roanoke... 10.13.22
Two dead after Thursday morning crash on Williamson Road
WDBJ7 photo
Name released of woman hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
Police lights
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
Elbit Systems-Night Vision Goggles
Army orders $107M worth of Roanoke-based night goggles

Latest News

Colors are quickly changing in Eagle Rock as seen during a float along the James River in...
This week’s fall foliage report - Oct 14-16
A centerpiece of the Dearington Neighborhood Plan is significant improvements to Jefferson Park.
Lynchburg city leaders excited for what Dearington Neighborhood Plan has in store
A teen was airlifted to the hospital after an accident in Mercer County, WV.
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash
Three free CDL test prep classes are being offered this month by the school system....
Elementary school classroom help discussed at Bedford County School Board meeting