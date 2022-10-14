ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing.

The city is receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan.

That money will go toward assisting the homeless, people who are at risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations.

The city wants feedback on how you think the money should be used.

From residents, from social programs, social service providers, city staff, as many folks as we can what their attitude is about affordable housing.,” said Roanoke City Community Resources Administrator Keith Holland. “What our need is in the city of Roanoke for affordable housing. For not just the homeless but affordable housing overall.”

A public forum on housing needs will take place on November 15 at 6 pm at Belmont Christian Church Fellowship Hall.

Information gathered will be used to come up with a plan for the funds. This plan will then be presented to the city council in January or February.

Click here to access the anonymous survey.

