Roanoke public skating and bumper cars return for fall and winter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced the dates for the 2022 return of Public Skate and Ice Bumper Cars.

After selling out their first season, bumper cars on ice are back with more dates. With the ability to spin 360 degrees, Berglund says, “It’s a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family!”

Ice Bumper car tickets are on sale and available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS, and at the Berglund Center Box Office. For private rentals, email paige.thompson@roanokeva.gov.

PUBLIC ICE BUMPER CARS

Ticket Prices: $9 per 15-minute ride

11/6 12pm-4pm

11/13 12pm-4pm

11/26 12pm-4pm

12/20 2pm-6pm

12/27 1pm-5pm

1/3 1pm-5pm

1/14 12pm-4pm

1/22 11am-3pm

2/5 11am-3pm

4/2 11am-3pm

Public ice skating also returns. You can buy tickets in advance to avoid lines the day you go. Music is provided by radio station K92.

Tickets for Public Skate are on sale at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS, and at the Berglund Center Box Office.

PUBLIC SKATING

Ticket Prices: $6 admission and $2 skate rentals

· 11/12 11am-2pm

· 11/27 1pm-4pm

· 12/18 12pm-3pm

· 12/22 2pm to 5pm

· 12/28 1pm-4pm

· 1/8 12pm-3pm

· 1/29 12pm-3pm

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.