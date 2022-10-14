Hometown Local
Roanoke’s ‘GO Outside Festival’ kicks off in Elmwood Park

The festival runs in Elmwood Park through Sunday(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Go-Fest’ is in full swing this weekend in downtown’s Elmwood park.

This is the second year the free festival is downtown and organizers said there are a couple surprises in store for this weekend. Saturday night’s main performance headliner has been changed to Pimps of Joytime.

The festival is also only allowed to serve canned beer this weekend.

Roanoke’s Parks and Recreation marketing coordinator explained how a problem with permits led to the last-minute change.

”We will still have plenty of beer; one spot is going to be here in Elmwood the other is going to be at Holton Plaza for our beer garden there,” Molly Hagan said. “Bring a koozie and come ready to drink.”

Drivers should know Jefferson Street and Franklin Street will be closed through Sunday.

Festival goers can park in the downtown parking garages for the event.

