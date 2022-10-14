Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Actor Robbie Coltrane, known for his role as Hagrid, has died

Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London...
Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London Film Festival held at the Empire Cinema on Sunday, October 21, 2012 in London, UK. Coltrane, an actor best known to some for a role as a half-giant in the Harry Potter franchise, has died, his agent told media sources.(Photo by Ki Price/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Robbie Coltrane, an actor best known to some for a role as a giant in the “Harry Potter” franchise, has died, his agent told media sources.

He died in a hospital near his Scottish home at age 72, and had been in poor health for the past couple of years, his agent told Deadline and the Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to his role as Rubeus Hagrid, he appeared in two James Bond films - “GoldenEye” and “The World is Not Enough” - as well as ”Ocean’s 12.”

The actor was born in Rutherglen, Scotland as Anthony Robert McMillan and originally wanted to become an artist, the Hollywood Reporter said.

He took the last name Coltrane as a tribute to John Coltrane and became a stand-up comedian before making the jump to television.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Williamson Road and Airport Road NW in Roanoke... 10.13.22
Two dead after Thursday morning crash on Williamson Road
Police lights
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says
The accident happened Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave in...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash

Latest News

Full Forecast: Friday Noon Update
Full Forecast: Friday Noon Update
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals ace reliever Bruce Sutter celebrates after the last out in the ninth...
Bruce Sutter, Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner, dies at 69
A Kroger Mobile Market is shown in the Louisville, Kentucky, area. Kroger is seeking to expand...
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a dreamer from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily