Saint Francis dogs get ready to graduate

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It takes years of hard work and dedication for trainers and their dogs to be ready to be paired with their special friends, who may have physical and/or developmental disabilities.

Saint Francis Service Dogs are specially trained and taught a wide range of commands to assist their new families with a variety of daily activities.

We sit down with two members of Saint Francis of Assisi about this organization and how these dogs go from puppy to partner. We also meet Koa, a service dog whose hard work will pay off on graduation day.

See all the dogs and their trainers meet their new families during a special virtual streaming event October 16 at 7 p.m. online at saintfrancisdogs.org/grad22

