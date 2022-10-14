Hometown Local
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash

A teen was airlifted to the hospital after an accident in Mercer County, WV.
By Martin Staunton and Melinda Zosh
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Witnesses on social media say a police pursuit in Mercer County ends with a crash that sends a teenager to the hospital by helicopter. Witnesses tell WVVA the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave. in Princeton.

A teenager was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was on crashed into another vehicle coming through the intersection.

Details are limited, but Mercer County 911 says the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. West Virginia State Police (WVSP) and Princeton Police Dept. were on scene in support roles.

The teenager’s family posted on social media that the teenager is in the ICU unit at a hospital in Roanoke, Va. WVVA will update this story when information is release by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

