Traffic backed up on I-81 after multi-tractor trailer crash

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 81 near Elliston saw significant traffic due to a multi-tractor trailer crash Thursday evening.

Montgomery County Fire-EMS posted on Facebook just before 6:30 p.m. that they were on the scene of the crash on Interstate 81 North at Mile Marker 127.5. No injuries were reported in the crash.

At 7:35 p.m. Montgomery County Fire-EMS units were cleared from the scene, though the left lane was still closed.

As of 8:13 p.m., VDOT 511 posted traffic backups were approximately five miles. The camera at Mile Marker 128 showed traffic moving at a brisk pace.

