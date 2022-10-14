Ukrainians in Roanoke gather to commemorate Ukraine Defender Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ukrainians in Roanoke are honoring defenders day with a new level of meaning.

In 2014, Ukraine declared October 14th as Defender of Ukraine Day. This was due to the Russian Military intervention that year.

The date was selected for the tradition of honoring the Ukrainian army on the 14th since the 12th century.

After this week’s missile attacks, Ukrainians in Roanoke gathered downtown because they want people to keep supporting their nation.

“We all have our family in Ukraine. And we would like to get all together to show our power, our support, and solidarity with Ukraine. To help them fight and win against Russian aggression. And stop the war, stop the killing, stop the genocide of the Ukrainian people,” said Ukrainian American Inna Payne.

The group asks everyone to continue praying for the people in Ukraine, and they want to thank the American government for its support.

