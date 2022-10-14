Virginia senators remark on Jan. 6 committee vote to subpoena former president Trump

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made comments regarding the House Jan. 6 committee vote to subpoena former president Donald Trump Thursday.

Senator Warner says “I commend the January 6 committee for its thorough investigative work and commitment to uncovering the truth. It’s my hope that any individuals connected to that tragic day — including the former President — will comply with the law and allow the committee to fulfill its mission.”

Senator Kaine says “The January 6th attack on the Capitol was an attempt to disenfranchise 80 million Americans and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. I’m grateful to the heroic law enforcement officers, including those from the Virginia National Guard, who protected the Capitol that day. We have a responsibility to make sure this never happens again. The January 6th Committee’s hearings are critical to doing that, and the evidence we’ve seen should be of great concern to anyone who cares about democracy. Those involved should comply with the law and be held accountable.”

