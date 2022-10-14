Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Virginia senators remark on Jan. 6 committee vote to subpoena former president Trump

The House Jan. 6 select committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify...
The House Jan. 6 select committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify before the panel.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made comments regarding the House Jan. 6 committee vote to subpoena former president Donald Trump Thursday.

Senator Warner says “I commend the January 6 committee for its thorough investigative work and commitment to uncovering the truth. It’s my hope that any individuals connected to that tragic day — including the former President — will comply with the law and allow the committee to fulfill its mission.”

Senator Kaine says “The January 6th attack on the Capitol was an attempt to disenfranchise 80 million Americans and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. I’m grateful to the heroic law enforcement officers, including those from the Virginia National Guard, who protected the Capitol that day. We have a responsibility to make sure this never happens again. The January 6th Committee’s hearings are critical to doing that, and the evidence we’ve seen should be of great concern to anyone who cares about democracy. Those involved should comply with the law and be held accountable.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Albemarle Ave in Southwest Roanoke.
One person, dog dead after Southwest Roanoke duplex fire
Crash at Williamson Road and Airport Road NW in Roanoke... 10.13.22
Two dead after Thursday morning crash on Williamson Road
WDBJ7 photo
Name released of woman hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
Police lights
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
Elbit Systems-Night Vision Goggles
Army orders $107M worth of Roanoke-based night goggles

Latest News

Roanoke City Council Democrat Candidates
Roanoke City Council Democrat Candidates
Governor Kristi Noem says that there is not enough votes in the state legislature to support a...
Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on grocery tax
Preston Tyler, David Bowers and Jamaal Jackson are running.
Full interviews with Roanoke City council’s regular election Independent candidates
Roanoke City Council Election Independent Candidates
Roanoke City Council Election Independent Candidates