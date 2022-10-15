Covington High School alumni gather to say their last goodbye to the school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Generations came together to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Covington High School. But it’s an emotional celebration as they’re also saying goodbye.

Blue and gold deck the halls of Covington High School. Alumni proudly wear their school colors as they come together one last time as cougars.

“The Covington High school cougars that we knew will be no more,” said Organizer Marian Paxton.

That’s because Alleghany County Public Schools and Covington City Public Schools are merging to create Alleghany Highlands Public Schools.

“Losing a school that we felt so much pride for but the times they change, and we must change with them. But with it goes our hearts,” explained Paxton.

Paxton organized an all-class reunion. Classes back from 1942 visiting their old school grounds. Revisiting memories and scrolling through yearbooks of what once was.

“I loved it. Everyone was friendly. All the class got along well,” said Linda Morrison.

Morrison and Paxton are both from the 1966 class. Morrison moved away but came back so her grandson could attend the same school 50 years later.

“It gave him the chance to participate in a lot of activities that he wouldn’t have been able to participate in a larger school,” explained Morrison.

Now, they’re saying bittersweet hellos as they say goodbye to the end of an era.

“It’s sad that a place that was so meaningful to us won’t be around as a high school, but it will still be around as a middle school,” added Morrison.

But no matter what the future may hold for the classrooms. Once a cougar, always a cougar in blue and gold.

“But we’ll always be cougars. Whether we’re here or some place else. We’ll always be cougars,” said Paxton.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.