FFE Week 7 Player of the Week: Jahylen Lee

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Senior running back Jahylen Lee is a weekly candidate for accolades for his work on the gridiron Friday nights.

Last Friday, he ran for 279 yards and scored three touchdowns in Franklin County’s 26-21 win over Staunton River. His last trip to the endzone came in the final minutes of the matchup on a 31-yard run.

“There’s a lot of kids that play hard, but he’s, you know, when those lights go on, he’s, he’s in a different gear,” says Franklin County head football coach J.R. Edwards.

“I was just trying to do it for the for the team,” says Jahylen Lee. “It was homecoming. I knew there’d be a lot of people there, so we had to get a win for the county.”

“The character of the young man is really just unbelievable,” continues Coach Edwards. “He’s well loved by his community, by our school, great grades, just the most personable young man. He really represents us very well.”

For Lee, demonstrating the qualities that represent the school’s football program is important. “My mom always told me to be a leader, not a follower,” he says.

“It’s never a scenario where it’s about him,” adds Edwards. “He’s about his teammates and everybody else you coach, a young man who’s willing to be humble like that, and it just makes it all that much better.”

“With this program, and what Coach Edwards instills in us is that toughness, we have to be tough. So I just think of that all the time,” Lee explains.

“When he scores, the whole team scores and he knows that none of those accolades happen without the people in front of him and the people around him and he’ll be the first one to tell you that,” says Coach Edwards.

