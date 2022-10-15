First Black athlete to attend Covington High school is inducted to their hall of fame

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - As part of the class reunions, Covington High School inducted new members to the hall of fame.

In 1966, the high school was integrated, and four African Americans joined the class.

One of them, Ronnie Halloway became the first Black basketball and football player in the school’s history.

His former classmates say he was also voted school treasurer that year.

We talked to his family about his legacy.

“I think he really put the ball in motion for other African Americans that wanted to play sports, football, basketball anything they put their hearts to,” said Drew Halloway.

They also inducted a 1980 alumn, who after graduating became the custodian.

Gary Twitty has been working at the school ever since. He says the job helped him mature and loves being around kids.

“The first time they did it to a custodian. I’m the head custodian,” said Twitty. “And they just told me one day you’re gonna be in the hall of fame and I said I didn’t play no sports here. I didn’t do any of that. and it’s a great honor to be in the hall of fame.”

Twitty says he hopes to become a custodian for the middle school once Covington High school closes in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.