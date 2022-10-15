Hometown Local
Friends remembers former Covington mayor and his wife who died in Roanoke Crash

Lewis Leitch's yearbook photo.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Yesterday the Covington Interim City Manager confirmed that Former Mayor and Councilman Lewis Leitch and his wife Kathy died in a Roanoke crash on Thursday.

We were able to speak with longtime family friend Brad Fitzgerald about the impact the couple had in the area. Fitzgerald lived next to Kathy Leitch as a young kid and Fitzgerald’s father was a principal at the elementary school where Lewis Leitch was a teacher.

He says he remembers him as a young boy playing with kids in the neighborhood and being an example.

Their main priority was making the Alleghany Highlands a better place.

”You know it was just quite a leadership that they provided. An example to not only the children, the students, but to adults as well of how they conducted themselves,” said Fitzgerald. “And their interest in other people and caring about the community and trying to make it better for everybody here. Which they did.”

The couple was described as caring and giving individuals who would provide a helping hand to anyone.

