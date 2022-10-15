Man dies after Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N Friday night

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nicholas Alexander Jimentel, 33 of Shrewsbury, PA, died late Friday night in a single-vehicle crash along I-81N at mile marker 134.5.

According to State Police, Jimentel was driving a Chevrolet Suburban northbound when he ran off the right side of the road and the SUV overturned.

He died at the scene, according to police.

