Man taken to hospital after Lynchburg motorcycle crash

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning along Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive at around 11 a.m.

According to Lynchburg Police, officers and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and found the driver to be the only one that was riding. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital before being flown to UVA.

Contact 434-455-6047 with information.

