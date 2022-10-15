Man taken to hospital after Lynchburg motorcycle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning along Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive at around 11 a.m.

According to Lynchburg Police, officers and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and found the driver to be the only one that was riding. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital before being flown to UVA.

Contact 434-455-6047 with information.

