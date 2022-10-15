Roanoke businesses excited for the boost in foot traffic that Go Fest brings

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Anthem Go Outside Festival brings out thousands every year. But when the crowds aren’t enjoying the event, many make their way to Roanoke’s downtown businesses.

“It should be bringing in a lot of people,” said Olivia King, general manager of Mast General Store.

“It brings a lot of foot traffic in,” said Blaine Parrish, general manager of Well Hung Vineyard.

Some of those same downtown businesses have setup shop around Elmwood Park and Franklin Road, hoping to give people walking by a taste of what they have to offer.

“Having some canopies and tents setup outside of our typical storefront is a really fun and creative way for us to display items, a little sampling of what we have and we showcase it to people who won’t necessarily be walking downtown,” said Rayna Christman, manager of the downtown Roanoke Walkabout Outfitter.

Go Fest also provides a unique opportunity to the businesses that might not have their own traditional location.

“For us the opportunity is very important. We have the opportunity to show everybody different flavors, different tastes from different countries. People get to know what we do to hire for different caterings or different events,” said Betty Baker, one of the owners of Media Luna, a business that caters and serves their food at events.

Overall, businesses and attendees alike, enjoy what Go Fest brings to the Star City each year.

“I find it as a source of pride. Something really, really cool is coming to my town. I like to show it off,” said Christman.

Go Fest continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, you can find the website here.

