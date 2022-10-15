Hometown Local
Warm and dry today ahead of a strong front

A front brings showers chances on Sunday
Sunny, warm, and breezy ahead of a strong front on Sunday.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
  • Warm and dry today
  • A front brings showers late Sunday
  • Coldest air of season arrives next week
Get this week's Fall Foliage Report.

THE WEEKEND

We are off to cold start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We will see plenty of sunshine today and temperatures look to warm. Highs will be in the 60s and upper 70s.

Sunny and warm ahead of a strong front.
Sunny and warm ahead of a strong front.(WDBJ Weather)

Winds look to increase today ahead of our next front. Winds could gusts 20-30 mph this afternoon with some higher gusts possible at higher elevations.

Southwest winds increase this afternoon.
Southwest winds increase this afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

A strong front is expected to move in late on Sunday. This will likely bring scattered showers to the region late Sunday afternoon into the early morning hours on Monday.

Showers move in late on Sunday.
Showers move in late on Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)

COLDER NEXT WEEK

Much colder air will arrive early next week out of Canada. This could be the chilliest air of the season so far. Daytime highs only reach the upper 40s in the mountains to low 50s elsewhere. At this time, the the skies remain dry, but breezy, with the cold air in place through the middle of the week.

Colder air moves in next week.
Colder air moves in next week.(WDBJ Weather)

A weak clipper may be just enough to throw some snowflakes around in the West Virginia mountains Tuesday and Wednesday. While amounts will generally be light, places like Snowshoe Mountain may see an inch or so of early season snow.

