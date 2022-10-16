Book about beloved Roanoke basketball coach Joe Gaither published

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The life story and impact of youth basketball coach William ‘Joe’ Gaither has been published.

Coach Gaither has led some of Roanoke’s top youth basketball teams to regional and national championships—but his story is about more than basketball.

His coaching career spans decades, but it’s his influence on and off the court that has lasted even longer.

The story’s the coach shared are what inspired Barry Brown to develop a biography called “The Coach Gaither Story: Strong Faith and Tough Love in the Star City”.

“I’ve known Joe, known coach, through the church. And then when I retired from the military, I started with the post office, and then I would go by his office every day. We talked about sports. If we aren’t talking about church, we were talking about the Lord. So, he would tell me all these stories, just stories you would not believe.” said Brown

Brown, alongside lead author and longtime friend of Coach Gaither Ted Edlich, teamed up to write the biography.

“This guy’s a legend. Why has nobody ever thought about putting his story together?” said Brown.

Brown and Edlich got to work and brought in consulting editor Dave Russo, whose own story is woven into Gaither’s--- to put coach’s stories on paper.

“When I read the first manuscript, I could tell right away it was a really good story. You know, one thing I was surprised because, you know, like everybody else he knew that Joe was doing things, but I had no idea that he had done as much as we have. You see it all in a story and in a narrative, and you put it all in order, and it’s just a very powerful thing,” said Russo.

Coach Gaither’s story begins with his mom Laura Gaither, who was a single mother who raised him to be the man he is today.

“She demanded to respect folks, be honest, work for what you get, treat folks right--- She was my hero,” said Gaither.

His story goes from son to player to coach-- from young man to soldier to husband, and father --- all roles are often seen in his coaching.

“I feel like I’ve done what God has signed my hands to do. And we all have a purpose. And I found mine through the coaching ministry,” said Gaither.

He keeps a small coaching bible with him drawing scriptures and inspiration from it to pass on to his players.

The words in the bible are what carried him and his coaching career through the last 40 years. He became a mentor to thousands of Roanoke inner city kids and a father figure for some on and off the court.

“I didn’t know how to landscape; I didn’t know how to work. I didn’t know how to do anything. All I wanted to do was come into the gym and smell the air. Pick up the ball ---- he provided that for me. He took me to so many places. Still to this day as an adult, I do think I have been to as many places as an adult as I did. That’s what that man did. We went everywhere,’ said former player Jermarn Crump. ”When he would come over. I used to hide under the bed --My mom used to call upstairs and say, ‘Coach Joe, he is upstairs’.”

For years, Coach Gaither worked with Edlich, non-profits, and others in the Roanoke community to help players travel and compete in places they’d never been--- transforming their lives.

“The inner city was dynamite. I mean they were a legend in this community. Football and basketball. And mainly because of Paul Moyer and Joe Gaither and the other guys--- they became coaching teams. People would see their kids were serious about showing up and do what they need to do,” said Edlich.

Kids had the chance to not only compete and win on the national level under his guidance but also find ways to get a college education.

“I look at guys now like Stephen Curry. We played Stephen when I was a Catholic. We played him with Kevin Durant. We played them. Yeah, we beat them down there in Durham – I had to brag on it a little bit. Well, we had a lot of great experiences though, but I wanted to put them in the arena where the best is because they got to good and local that they needed another challenge,” said Gaither.

Nearly 90 athletes were able to play at the collegiate level and beyond with his training and guidance over his four-decade coaching career in Roanoke--- a career he says won’t end anytime soon.

“Just the smell and the aura I renewed when I walk in the gym, I’m not sure you think of retiring—just when the Lord says stop. Like I said you retire from jobs, but this isn’t a job for me,” said Gaither.

Coach Gaither wrote in the biography, ‘Like all things in sport and life – winning is always a team effort.’-- a quote reflected throughout his entire life.

“I owe it all to my mother and my wife--- and the almighty God,” said Gaither.

To learn more about Coach Gaither’s story you can get your own copy of ‘The Coach Gaither Story: Strong Faith and Tough Love in the Star City’.

A book signing will be held on Thursday, October 20 at 5:00 pm at the Center in the Square in downtown Roanoke.

You can also visit joegaither.com or Amazon to order your own copy.

