Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport

By JENNA FRYER
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — NASCAR champion Kurt Busch says he won’t be back for the rest of the season because of a concussion and also will not compete full-time in 2023.

The 44-year-old made his announcement at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his home track and where he launched his career on the bullring as a child.

Busch was injured in a routine crash in July that exposed a design flaw in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. He says doctors told him “it is best for me to ‘shut it down.’”

Tyler Reddick will replace Busch in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing next season.

