First Quinceañera Expo takes place in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first Quinceañera Expo took place in Roanoke Sunday, October 16th.

We first brought you an exclusive preview of the Quinceañera Expo three weeks ago.

Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC put together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their coming-of-age celebrations.

Many took the opportunity to find their dream dress for the special occasion.

The event had many vendors including DJs, makeup artists, photographers, and catering.

Organizers say it was the perfect opportunity for many to support Latino businesses.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.