Go Fest celebrates success with growth in 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, October 16 was the last day of Go Fest in Downtown Roanoke and officials say it was a success.

The three-day free event featured live music, bike demos, a beer mile, vendors, and the famous dmx show.

“It’s been really nice to see you know especially changes over the years with the pandemic. Last year we brought Go Fest back after 2020. And this year we brought it back even bigger,” said Roanoke’s Parks and Recreation marketing coordinator Molly Hagan.

This year the festival was bigger than ever before.

Outside Roanoke added a new campsite stage for conversations, storytelling, and demonstrations. And a new tight-rope performance made its Star City debut this weekend and became a new fan favorite.

“A lot of our vendors came back that weren’t able to be here last year. A lot of outdoor brands are getting back,” added Hagan. “It’s nice to see it rebuilding. And there are changes but we are trying to make them positive changes and continuing to grow every year.”

If you attended Go Fest, organizers say they would like to hear from you. There is a survey to let them know how you think Go Fest went.

