Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 8 in Harrisonburg

The shooting took place along Devon Lane Sunday
Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, was arrested by police in connection to the shooting on Devon Lane...
Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, was arrested by police in connection to the shooting on Devon Lane Sunday in Harrisonburg.(City of Harrisonburg)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) arrested a man in connection to a shooting that injured eight people over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday at an outdoor gathering along the 1500 block of Devon Lane.

Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, is now charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection to the shooting.

According to HPD, additional charges are expected as the investigation continues and they are still working to determine if any additional suspects were involved in the shooting since no suspects were on the scene when officers arrived.

In a press release about the shooting, police said an unknown individual or individuals fired multiple times into a crowd, injuring eight people. All five victims were treated at Sentara RMH before three others were transferred to UVA. The victims range in age from 18 to 27.

Those investigating with HPD say the incident was isolated to the gathering at Devon lane, and do not believe there is a greater threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to email Det. Thurston at brittany.thurston@harrisonburgva.gov or call the HPD tip line at 540-574-5050.

