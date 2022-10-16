Hometown Local
NC State QB Devin Leary out for season, will have surgery

Devin Leary NC State Quarterback and ACC Preseason player of the year
Devin Leary NC State Quarterback and ACC Preseason player of the year(WRAL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary is out for the season. The school says he’ll have surgery next week to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

Leary was the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year.

There is no damage to his throwing shoulder and he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Leary was injured last week in the No. 15 Wolfpack’s 19-17 victory over Florida State and left the game late in the third quarter. A school official said Leary made the trip to Syracuse for Saturday’s game against he No. 18 Orange.

Graduate transfer Jack Chambers will make his first start for the Wolfpack.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

