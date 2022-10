STATESBORO, Ga. (WDBJ) - The No. 25 James Madison football team was defeated Saturday by Georgia Southern, 45-38.

Both quarterbacks threw for over 450 yards in the game. James Madison’s Todd Centeio tallied 468 yards in the air, while Georgia Southern’s Kyle Vantrease threw for 578.

James Madison hosts Marshall next Saturday.

