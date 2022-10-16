Hometown Local
Shooting investigation: Eight suffer non-life-threatening injuries in Harrisonburg

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a shooting along the 1500 block of Devon Lane.

According to officials with the City of Harrisonburg, around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, HPD responded to a shooting at an outdoor gathering along Devon Lane. Police say an unknown individual or individuals fired multiple times into the crowd, resulting in eight individuals suffering non-life-threatening injuries. According to a press release, five of those individuals were treated at Sentara RMH, while three others were transferred to UVA. Those eight patients range in age from 18 to 27.

HPD is currently investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made at this time. Police say it is unknown whether there was one or multiple individuals who fired shots, as there were no suspects on scene when officers arrived.

Those investigating with HPD say the incident was isolated to the gathering at Devon lane, and there is not believed to be any threat to the greater community at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to email Det. Thurston at brittany.thurston@harrisonburgva.gov or call the HPD tip line at 540-574-5050.

