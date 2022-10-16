Showers and storms moves in later today

More clouds and seasonable temperatures today

Numerous showers and isolated storms possible today

Cold air moves in this week

SUNDAY

A strong front will approach our area from the west. Ahead of it we will see plenty of clouds along with afternoon highs in the 60s and 70.

Mild and humid ahead of our next front. (WDBJ Weather)

The front will help with the development of numerous showers and isolated storms. The highest coverage of rain will likely come during the evening hours.

Rain and a few storms move in later today. (WDBJ Weather)

Overall, rain totals look low, but some higher amounts are possible near any storms that might develop. We will likely see amounts close to .5″ with isolated locations seeing 1″ or more.

The Severe Prediction Center has issued a MARGINAL risk for severe storms today. The greatest threat are damaging winds near any storms.

SPC outlook for today. (WDBJ Weather)

COLDER NEXT WEEK

Much colder air will arrive early this week. This will be the chilliest air of the season so far. Daytime highs only reach the upper 40s in the mountains to low 50s elsewhere. At this time, the the skies remain dry, but breezy, with the cold air in place through the middle of the week.

Cold air is expected this week. (WDBJ Weather)

A weak clipper may be just enough to throw some snowflakes around in the West Virginia mountains Tuesday and Wednesday. While amounts will generally be light, places like Snowshoe Mountain may see an inch or so of early season snow.

