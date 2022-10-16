Hometown Local
Three taken to hospital after Gretna crash

Gretna Fire & Rescue
Gretna Fire & Rescue(Gretna Fire & Rescue)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - A multi-vehicle crash with heavy entrapment in Gretna has left three people in the hospital Sunday.

According to Gretna Fire & Rescue, crews were dispatched for a report of a crash with entrapment at around 11:50 a.m. to the 10500-block of E Gretna Road.

Units first located two patients that were trapped, and stabilized the trailer.

Three people ended up being taken to area hospitals. Virginia State Police is handling the case into the crash.

