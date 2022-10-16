Hometown Local
United Airlines flight returns to Chicago after bird strike

(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines says a flight from Chicago to Miami had to return Friday to Chicago O’Hare International Airport when the aircraft struck a bird shortly after takeoff.

The airline said in a statement that Flight 1930 returned safely to O’Hare “after experiencing a bird strike shortly after take-off.” United Airlines says no one aboard the Boeing 737-900 aircraft was injured.

The passengers later boarded another aircraft that was expected to depart O’Hare early Friday afternoon bound for Miami International Airport.

