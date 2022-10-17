Amber Alert issued for two children believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ missing out of Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Two children, last seen at the Walmart at 1900 Cunningham Drive, are believed to be in “extreme danger” after an abduction Sunday afternoon.

Adriana Truitt, 1, was last seen wearing a white long sleeve onesie, gray sweatpants, and red, white, blue baseball socks.

Jaxon Truitt, 2, was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt with “Born to win” in red writing, black sweatpants and gray and blue sneakers.

The two are believed to be taken by Timothy Truitt, who stands at six-feet-one inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a yellow logo on the chest, gray shorts and white shoes.

Truitt was last seen driving a maroon sedan.

Contact 757-727-6111 with information.

