AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, ‘Bama’s top-5 streak ends
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP) - Tennessee has moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State.
It comes after the Volunteers knocked off Alabama, one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend.
The Crimson Tide dropped three to No. 6 and swapped places with the Vols after Tennessee kicked a field goal as time expired Saturday.
Alabama is out of the top-five for the first time since 2019. Georgia is still No. 1 and received 31 first-place votes and No. 2 Ohio State had 17 first-place votes.
