Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, ‘Bama’s top-5 streak ends

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tennessee has moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State.

It comes after the Volunteers knocked off Alabama, one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend.

The Crimson Tide dropped three to No. 6 and swapped places with the Vols after Tennessee kicked a field goal as time expired Saturday.

Alabama is out of the top-five for the first time since 2019. Georgia is still No. 1 and received 31 first-place votes and No. 2 Ohio State had 17 first-place votes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation: Eight sustain non-life-threatening injuries in Harrisonburg
Gretna Fire & Rescue
Three taken to hospital after Gretna crash
Lewis Leitch's yearbook photo.
Friends remember former Covington mayor and his wife, killed in Roanoke crash
Wombat Camper
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
Covington High School reunion
Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school

Latest News

ONSIDE PICK: Best of FFE Week 8
ONSIDE PICK: Best of FFE Week 8
Book about Roanoke basketball coach Joe Gaither published
Coach Gaither Story Published
Coach William 'Joe' Gaither's coaching career spans decades, but it's his influence on and off...
Book about beloved Roanoke basketball coach Joe Gaither released
Devin Leary NC State Quarterback and ACC Preseason player of the year
NC State QB Devin Leary out for season, will have surgery