Appomattox County home destroyed in fire, displacing family

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - A family is displaced after a house fire in Appomattox County Monday morning, according to the Appomattox County Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews say they responded at 3:30 a.m. to the 10,000 block of Stonewall Rd and saw heavy fire coming from all sides of the single-story home.

All occupants escaped safely thanks to a 12-year-old who alerted other family members.

The home was a total loss and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

