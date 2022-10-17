Appomattox County home destroyed in fire, displacing family
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - A family is displaced after a house fire in Appomattox County Monday morning, according to the Appomattox County Volunteer Fire Department.
Crews say they responded at 3:30 a.m. to the 10,000 block of Stonewall Rd and saw heavy fire coming from all sides of the single-story home.
All occupants escaped safely thanks to a 12-year-old who alerted other family members.
The home was a total loss and the Red Cross is assisting the family.
