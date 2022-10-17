Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Appomattox County home destroyed in fire, displacing family

Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department.
Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department.(Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - A family is displaced after a house fire in Appomattox County Monday morning, according to the Appomattox County Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews say they responded at 3:30 a.m. to the 10,000 block of Stonewall Rd and saw heavy fire coming from all sides of the single-story home.

All occupants escaped safely thanks to a 12-year-old who alerted other family members.

The home was a total loss and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation: Eight sustain non-life-threatening injuries in Harrisonburg
Gretna Fire & Rescue
Three taken to hospital after Gretna crash
Wombat Camper
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
Lewis Leitch's yearbook photo.
Friends remember former Covington mayor and his wife, killed in Roanoke crash
Covington High School reunion
Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school

Latest News

Monday Midday Update
Beehives (file)
Beehive distribution program underway
The coldest weather of the season so far moves in this week.
Monday Morning Weather Talk Live 10/17/22
Grown Here at Home: Workshop to give tips to help farmers and gardeners prevent injuries