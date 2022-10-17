BVRS mourning the loss of crew member

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad is mourning the loss of one of its members.

Eric Hahn, 27, passed away on Oct 14.

The department says he joined the volunteer rescue squad in 2018.

He was a member of both the EMS and Technical Rescue squads.

Chief of the rescue squad, David English, says Hahn loved to teach and work with new members in the squad.

“He made everyone feel welcome and encouraged people to contribute and to learn and was constantly giving back to his community,” English said.

The Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad says it is working with Hahn’s family to plan a memorial service.

