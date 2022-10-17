Enjoy the Twisted Track Brewpub atmosphere during the ‘Pints & Pearls Cheers for a Cure’ event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Food, drinks, music and a live auction, all to benefit JDRF’s efforts to improve lives by curing Type 1 Diabetes.

The “Pints & Pearls: Cheers for a Cure” is Saturday, October 22 at Twisted Track Brewpub in Downtown Roanoke.

The purchase of a ticket includes unlimited Southern BBQ, unlimited craft beer, wine or cider and a music bingo game.

Grab your pearls and join this themed event inside the pub or outside by one of the fire pits.

Tickets can be purchased for $85 on the event’s website.

