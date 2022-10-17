Enjoy the Twisted Track Brewpub atmosphere during the ‘Pints & Pearls Cheers for a Cure’ event
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Food, drinks, music and a live auction, all to benefit JDRF’s efforts to improve lives by curing Type 1 Diabetes.
The “Pints & Pearls: Cheers for a Cure” is Saturday, October 22 at Twisted Track Brewpub in Downtown Roanoke.
The purchase of a ticket includes unlimited Southern BBQ, unlimited craft beer, wine or cider and a music bingo game.
Grab your pearls and join this themed event inside the pub or outside by one of the fire pits.
Tickets can be purchased for $85 on the event’s website.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.