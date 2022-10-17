Gas prices in Roanoke up 32.1 cents from a year ago, up 2.5 cents in past week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 20.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 32.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.00 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, a difference of 89 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.00 per gallon while the highest was $4.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.49 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon today. The national average is up 20.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

October 17, 2021: $3.14 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.30 per gallon)

October 17, 2020: $2.00 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.16 per gallon)

October 17, 2019: $2.34 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.67 per gallon)

October 17, 2018: $2.64 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.86 per gallon)

October 17, 2017: $2.31 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.45 per gallon)

October 17, 2016: $2.10 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.23 per gallon)

October 17, 2015: $2.02 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.26 per gallon)

October 17, 2014: $2.89 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.13 per gallon)

October 17, 2013: $3.05 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.35 per gallon)

October 17, 2012: $3.54 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.75 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.45 per gallon, down 3.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.49 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.46 per gallon, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.48 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.56 per gallon, up 7.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.49 per gallon.

“After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere. Though at the same time, diesel prices have soared,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’ll see a continued sharp drop in gas prices on the West Coast, including areas like Las Vegas and Phoenix, which are supplied by refiners in California, as refinery outages have been addressed. The Great Lakes will see prices drift lower as BP’s Whiting refinery is soon to complete maintenance. In addition, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere. Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle of the barrel products like these two push prices higher.”

