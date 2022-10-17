GCPS graduates 100% of Class of 2022

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Grayson County Public Schools is setting the standard for graduation rates around the state of Virginia.

It’s the only public school district in the entire state to have 100 percent of the class of 2022 graduate on time.

“A kid comes to you and says, ‘I’m going to drop out,’” GCHS Guidance Counselor Angel Halsey said. “You say ‘no, you’re not allowed. We’re going to do something. We’re going to work together. We’re going to get you there.’”

GCPS’ 100% graduation rate exceeds the state average of 92.1%

“It’s too hard in life to succeed without a diploma,” Halsey said. “They need to get it, they’ve already put in what 11 [or] 12 years to get there then at the last minute try to give it up, which is just unacceptable.”

“I think the remarkable part of this whole thing is, two years ago, we were in the middle of COVID and this group stayed together and was able to graduate,” GCPS Superintendent Kelly Wilmore said. “Not easy to do, because I know it’s messed up a lot of people.”

The school district says the entire community is responsible for this accomplishment and its something they don’t take lightly.

“The parents in Grayson County do emphasize that they want their student to graduate,” Wilmore said. “They want to see him walk across that stage so that’s also a big help to us but a tremendous job. Our kids, they have been really resilient through all this.”

For Temple Musser, the Grayson County High School principal, this number is important, but seeing the students thrive post graduation is the real indicator of success.

“10 years from now, if a kid can come back here, an alumnus, and come back here and give us a success story, that really is how we’re graded and I think this was reflective of that,” Musser said.

“They’ve came back and told us ‘if you hadn’t have taken the steps you took, or if you hadn’t to talked to me, or if you hadn’t have helped me with that class, or if that teacher hadn’t have stayed on my back, I wouldn’t have been here today, and I’m so glad I’m here,’” Halsey said.

If you’d like to see the entire state’s graduation rates click here.

