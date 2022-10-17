Grown Here at Home: Workshop to give tips to help farmers and gardeners prevent injuries

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re a farmer or even someone who has a backyard garden, you’ll agree, it’s hard work. While you know the fruits of your labor will be worth it, if you’re not careful, it can take a toll on your body.

The Roanoke Foodshed Network is hosting a workshop called “Feeling Good on the Farm & in the Garden.”

The network is made up of several organizations involved in working to address farming and food systems in the Roanoke Valley. One of them is AgrAbility Virginia.

“A lot of farmers during the growing season have a hard time finding time to rest and recuperate from that manual labor, and so, thinking about the way you’re holding your body, your posture, the way that you’re bending and stooping, over time that can wear out your body, if you’re not in the most gentle and correct positioning,” explained Garland Mason, program coordinator for AgrAbility Virginia.

The workshop will show you how by using the right tools and implementing some simple strategies, you can enjoy doing what you love without severely injuring your body, while also making those difficult tasks because of an injury or disability, much easier.

“We show folks these tools that are designed to help with body mechanics and ergonomics so you’re not straining your back, so that you’re taking stress off certain parts of your body that might be injured or sore or tired, and reduce the need for stooping and bending,” Mason said.

You’ll also learn how to implement strategies like planting cover crops to reduce the need for weeding and using drip irrigation systems.

The workshop is free and open to the public. It’s taking place Wednesday, October 26, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Lick Run Farm, located at 1626 10th Street NW, in Roanoke. No registration is required. You’ll be able to ask questions and try out the tools.

If you want to learn more about AgrAbility, they’re holding a virtual workshop on Wednesday, October 19, at 2 p.m. You’ll hear success stories from people who have participated in the program and you can ask questions. Click here to access the virtual presentation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.