The Halifax County SPCA and Animal Control host $10 rabies vaccine clinic

Halifax County rabies vaccine clinic
Halifax County rabies vaccine clinic(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County SPCA is partnering with Halifax County Animal Control to host a drive-thru rabies clinic Saturday.

The clinic is only $10 for both dogs and cats.

A local veterinarian will come out to the car to administer the shot.

The clinic will be at the Halifax County Animal Shelter on Farm Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’ve noticed a lot of people having issues with vetting their animals and being able to afford it,” said Marissa Emerman, manager for the Halifax County Animal Shelter. “Along with everything else in the world right now, affording it is a huge thing. If it’s as simple as you taking 10 minutes out of your Saturday to come by here and get your dogs taken care of, I don’t see why you wouldn’t. We’re here to help.” 

She added it’s illegal not to have your pets vaccinated for rabies in Virginia.

